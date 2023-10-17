Pumpkins with purpose: Golden Strip Pumpkin Patch

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate pumpkin patch is helping people carve with a cause!

When you buy pumpkins from Golden Strip Pumpkin Patch in Simpsonville, you’re helping people with special needs.

The patch is put on by friends of “The Little White House,” an organization helping adults with with special needs learn various life skills.

Organizers say the patch gives adults with autism volunteer opportunities.

The adults learn social skills by talking with the community. It also gives them something to look forward to, according to organizers.

The Little White House says this opportunity wouldn’t be possible without their sponsors - like the New York Butcher Shop.

To learn about dates and other information, visit The Little White House’s website.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.