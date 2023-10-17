Rude behavior on the rise and how to address it

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - From unruly airline passengers, to parents fighting with a kids coach and brawls at NFL games, rude behavior has been all around us recently.

“I don’t know what they were going through,” mother Heather Stevanus said. “They had to know because of the type of car we had, that it was a family car and there could have been kids inside.”

Here locally police say Heather Stevanus was shot in the head during a road rage incident on I-85 in Oconee County.

“I’m not able to use my left hand much and cognitive skills, I’m doing okay,” Stevanus said. “But memory and multitasking is a big issue I’m working in therapy on.”

Roger Rhoades is a licensed counselor in the Upstate. He believes this is a result of people thinking highly of themselves, regardless of how that may impact someone else.

“I don’t remember back in the day, people feeling like they were more important,” Rhoades said.

Rhoades has noticed more of these behaviors in recent years.

“The mental health of America through covid, wow, it went down,” Rhoades said.

Restaurant workers and musicians like Cardi B have fallen victim to the rude behavior. One concert goer threw a drink at Cardi B during her performance.

“How important do you have to believe you are if I’m watching a famous artist that I’ve paid money to see and I throw something,” Rhoades said. “What is that? What am I saying by that activity? Yeah. I’m more important than you.”

Rhoades believes the behavior started because people were isolated.

“They didn’t have much human interaction,” Rhoades said. “So they’re not learning and developing human interaction. They’re staying in their head. So my self importance during Covid rose tremendously and my ability to interact properly with people went down.”

Rhoades compared it to children who learn how to behave by going to school and interacting with other children. He also spoke about how to approach a tension situation.

“To diffuse passion, you don’t feed it,” Rhoades said. “You starve it.”

Rhoades says to listen, remain calm and call for help if needed.

“How many people do you have in an argument if one isn’t arguing? One,” Rhoades said. “And you know what that is called, that is called speech.”

If someone is dealing with mental health issues, Rhoades says it’s important to talk to somebody. He compared it to calling a service man when you’re in a car wreck.

“They look at the situation,” Rhoades said. “They look at what it takes to get you out. They unhook you and get you out.”

If you know someone in need of mental health contact the South Carolina Mobile Crisis line at 833-364-2274 or text HOPE4SC to 741741.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.