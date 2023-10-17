SLED asked to investigate ‘incident’ with SRO, Anderson County student
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been asked to investigate an incident involving a school resource officer.
The sheriff’s office did not release details about the nature of the incident but said it involved a high school student.
The SRO has been placed on administrative leave pending SLED’s investigation, deputies said.
A spokesperson for Anderson District 5 said the allegations involve an inappropriate relationship between a student and an SRO at Westside High School.
