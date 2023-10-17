Staley throws first pitch in Philly

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley was in Philadelphia Monday as a guest of honor at Citizens Bank Park.

The Hall of Famer and Philadelphia native, along with former Villanova men’s head basketball coach Jay Wright, threw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Game 1 of the National League Championship Series between the Phillies and the Diamondbacks.

First pitch done! Thank you @CoachJayWright for the prep work! We did that! Now the @Phillies are doing it! #RedOctober pic.twitter.com/UTSockKe2F — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) October 17, 2023

The Gamecocks host Rutgers on Sunday for South Carolina’s lone exhibition game. The two are set to tip off at 1:00 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena.

The Phillies game is just the tail-end of an action-packed weekend for the Gamecocks head coach.

Staley was in Columbia Saturday for South Carolina’s homecoming football game against Florida. She was spotted on the sideline at Williams-Brice Stadium alongside her former players Zia Cookie, Laeticia Amihere, Brea Beal and Olivia Thompson.

She then made her way North to New York to support more former players as A’ja Wilson and Alaina Coates played Sunday night in game three of the WNBA Finals between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty.

