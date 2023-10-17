Swinney reacts to fans disappointed with 4-2 start

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As Clemson football returns from the program’s bye week, head coach Dabo Swinney was optimistic about the second half of the season for the Tigers. Noting the improved health of the team, and the subsequent positive effect that has on the team’s mental state.

Still, the head coach fielded questions on his weekly radio show Monday night, ‘Tiger Calls,’ where fans shared their dissatisfaction with the program’s 4-2 start this season.

Swinney told one fan, “If you don’t go undefeated, people say you’re losers, that you’re terrible,” Swinney said. “It’s such a terrible mindset. And honestly, maybe we need to lose a few games and lighten up the bandwagon. Sometimes the bandwagon can get a little too full. That’s the one good thing about going through a little so-called adversity. You really find out who’s with you and who’s not.”

Fans responded on social media following the comment Monday night, unhappy with Swinney’s response but he stood by his remarks Tuesday when asked about the interaction during his weekly press conference with local media.

“I don’t think anybody’s satisfied with 4-2,” Swinney said. “We’re never satisfied, it’s just where we are.”

“Our fans are awesome,” he clarified. “I mean 98.5 percent of our fans are amazing. It’s my 21st year, literally, 98.5 percent of them are amazing. But we’ve got 1.5 percent that are with you win or win.”

“I was trying to, I don’t even know who I was talking to, pep him up a little bit,” Swinney clarified. “A little adversity, in this world, is sometimes good. Because, for a couple of reasons I think, sometimes you can win so much you lose appreciation for the blessing. That’s just a reality.”

“It’s hard to win. It’s freaking hard to win, and to win consistently is almost impossible. If people don’t understand that, I can’t help them. I just made a comment of, a little adversity along the way, you hate it, but the one positive is it makes you grow. But you also learn who’s with you, and that’s good, that’s a good thing.”

“I love our fans. Again, 98.5% of them are amazing. But the other 1.5%, they create a lot of the problems. They’re part of the problem, not part of the solution ... I’ve had plenty of criticism along my way, and it’s just part of it. I know what’s real and what’s not real. If anybody doesn’t believe in us after what they’ve been able to witness the last 15 years, they’re not going to believe in us. It doesn’t matter to me.”

