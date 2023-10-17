Trooper’s wife gives emotional statement at plea hearing for hit-and-run driver

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The suspect who hit a South Carolina state trooper in Greenville County and left the scene has been sentenced to prison.

Lance Corporal Devin Kugler was on a ventilator after he was struck outside his patrol car on Cedar Lane Road in October 2022. He suffered a broken pelvis, a shattered humerus, multiple breaks in his left tibia, contusions, cuts and road rash.

On Monday, Roger Seawright Jr. pleaded guilty to hit-and-run charges and was sentenced to 5 years in prison followed by 5 years of probation. He will also have to pay nearly $10,000 in restitution for Kugler’s medical bills.

In an impact statement read at Monday’s hearing, Kugler’s wife Mandie said he will live with permanent injuries from the hit-and-run.

“Mr. Seawright, I’ve spoken previously in sadness and in anger,” she said. “Today I’m going to attempt to change that, but it’s my hope that you understand the weight of your actions and hear the facts, not just my emotion. God chose to save my husband’s life. However, he is suffering from the direct result of your careless decisions. What we have experienced is excruciatingly painful and what our future looks like is still unknown.”

Kugler requires a medical pump every day to reduce swelling in his left leg, needs hearing aids for permanent hearing loss, and has permanent brain damage that affects the left side of his body. Overall, Kugler has had 256 medical appointments in the year since the crash.

“He is still doing nine hours of intense and painful physical therapy a week,” Mandie Kugler said. “Last week he had five doctors’ appointments and he has more this afternoon. He isn’t the same as he was before. You’ve robbed him of the joy of listening to his children’s laughter. My husband struggles to tolerate the sound of our six children playing or talking for lengths of time, because of his brain injury. There are so many other things physically and mentally, but this one hurts me the most as a mother. We see the damage you’ve caused in every single aspect of our lives.”

She said she has struggled with anger, watching her husband and children suffer from Seawright’s actions. But she is turning to her faith and working to forgive the man who left her husband, nearly dead, in the road.

“I forgive you for leaving my husband in the middle of the road that night,” she said. “I forgive you for that terrible knock on my door. I forgive you for the traumatizing year my family, agency, and community has experienced, and the future trauma we will continue to work through. However, I pray that this sentence impacts you permanently and changes the course of your life, forever. That you will be reminded, every day, of your actions that led up to that night.”

Mandie Kugler said Seawright’s sentence “will never be enough” but they chose to take a plea deal to avoid going to trial.

“While we feel like this is never enough, we know that nothing ever will be,” she said. “Devin is left in the body he has, no matter the outcome of today’s sentencing. So we don’t want to be angry with him or with God. We are grateful God spared his life, we are blessed to be a family still. We will pay it forward as my husband still stands to fight. Now, we can continue to move forward, continue to heal physically, emotionally, and mentally. Picking up pieces and trying to put our life back together.”

