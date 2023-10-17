Woman enjoys wedding day thanks to experimental breast cancer treatment

Tina Deeg recently enjoyed her wedding day thanks to an experimental breast cancer treatment. (Source: WBAY)
By Emily Roberts and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - It’s been two years since Tina Deeg learned she had stage four metastatic breast cancer.

As the cancer progressed, she found out she would likely lose her hair if she started an aggressive form of chemotherapy, something that was especially worrisome because she was just months from walking down the aisle at her wedding.

“Every woman dreams of styling their hair and having a beautiful dress. I just wanted to have a normal life,” Deeg said.

That’s when she went to the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center and joined a groundbreaking clinical trial.

Her oncologist, Dr. Malinda West, said she has been responding very well to immunotherapy and a targeted estrogen blocker.

“She’s had a tremendous response with the tumor-shrinking and I hope that we get to that no evidence of disease timepoint here soon,” West said. “She has had stable side effects that she’s acclimated really well to and don’t impact any of her daily life.”

Deeg has not only responded well to the treatment but she ended up walking down the aisle with a full head of hair, a goal she wasn’t always sure she would be able to reach.

“When I came up from downstairs getting my hair done to look at everything outside … It was everything I ever dreamed of,” Deeg said.

She celebrated her day alongside West who quickly became part of her support team.

“It’s very rewarding. I’m just grateful to be a part of it and to be included,” West said.

According to Deeg, she plans to stay on the treatment plan for as long as it keeps working.

She encourages anyone struggling with their treatment options to advocate for themselves.

