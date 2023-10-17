Woman removes Halloween decorations in support of neighbor battling lung cancer

Duncan, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -One Duncan woman put her love for Halloween decorations to the side to support her neighbor battling lung cancer.

When it comes to Halloween, Salena Webb goes all out, decorating her house from the inside out.

“I do get into the Halloween spirit, I look forward to it every year. I like to decorate outside, the neighborhood kids like to help me decorate when they see me put it out. My birthday is September 20 so you can usually expect in that week that decorations are going to come up,” Webb said.

It took nearly three days for Webb to put her haunted home together.

“I would say maybe about two or three days just going through the thought process of what I’m going to put inside compared to what I’m going to do outside. I normally stick with the graveyard scene, I’ve done that for the past couple of years,” Webb said.

Just like the past several years, Webb stuck with her graveyard.

“I actually went a little above and beyond with my skeletons carrying a casket. I had tombstones out, and spider webs. I love to do a monster house that I create by hand. It’s just like little things like that, that I like to do. We have a fog machine that goes on at night with flashing colorful lights,” Webb said.

But a knock at Webb’s door changed all of that.

“I heard a knock on the door. It was my neighbor, he was letting me know that he was the son of my Russian neighbors across the street, so there’s a little bit of a language barrier between me and my neighbor. He started saying I’m your neighbor across the street and he started talking about my Halloween decorations and during that time he mentioned that his father has lung cancer,” Webb said.

Webb said she was unsure what the decorations had to do with her neighbors’ situation until it dawned on her.

“What do my Halloween decorations have to do with it? Then it clicked and he’s sitting there and he’s telling me he doesn’t want his father to have to think about it. He doesn’t want those thoughts in his head and asked If I could remove some of the decorations,” Webb said.

And just like that Webb sent the Skeletons and their casket back to the underworld.

“When it originally happened it was a learning moment for me and my kids. It was my neighbor coming to me wanting a little bit of kindness and compassion. It took me a moment just to hear him out and hear what he was asking for. Once I heard what he was asking, it was a no brainer, like why wouldn’t I want to give my neighbor that little bit of extra peace of mind during one of their hardest times.” Webb said.

Webb’s conversion with her neighbor was all caught on camera and it touched the hearts of millions.

“I hope that my actions are able to show others that you don’t have to meet everybody with anger. You don’t have to look at everything in a negative light, this was a simple request. There’s no fighting for it, it was a simple request to help them and that’s what I’m going to do,” Webb said.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.