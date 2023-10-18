Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old out of Stanly Co.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 984-2312 or call 911.
The Alert states that 3-year-old Jasper O’Ryan Creese is believed to be with Charity Walters Creese.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing child in Stanly County.

An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Jasper Creese.
An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Jasper Creese.(Source: Family-submitted photo)

The two left from a home in Albemarle in a dark grey 2011 Acura RDX with North Carolina license plate number 6540SB, authorities said.

The vehicle is described as having anime stickers on the back, a peace sign and Save the Honey Bees.

Authorities say the child is supposed to be with Charity Creese.
Authorities say the child is supposed to be with Charity Creese.(Source: Family-submitted photo)

