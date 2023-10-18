Beautiful fall weather, rain returns Friday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The weather stays quiet for the next couple of days ahead of scattered showers moving in to end the week.

Wednesday is shaping up to be another gorgeous fall day. Highs are in the mid 60 to upper 60s which is a couple of degrees warmer than Monday in the Upstate and about 5° warmer in the mountains. We’re still about 5° below normal for mid-October. But with all the sunshine through the day, it feels very pleasant.

A few spotty showers are possible Thursday after sunset while most of the rain builds in during the early hours of Friday. Widespread rain moves in early Friday through daybreak. Prepare for a wet morning commute and be sure to grab rain gear before you head out the door. By late-morning, shower chances decrease. While spotty showers are still possible in the Upstate Friday afternoon and evening, the mountains see higher chances for rain thanks to northwest flow. There could also be a window of opportunity for a few t-storms, but nothing severe.

The rain tapers off Friday night making way for a sunny and dry weekend. However, winds kick up on Friday with the passage of the front with gusts to around 25 mph. The winds stay breezy into Saturday with gusts 20 to 30 mph. The mountains continue to stay breezy into Sunday with gusts to 20 mph.

Forecast rain totals look a bit higher in the mountains compared to the Upstate, but we all get a decent dose of rain. Most see around a half an inch of rain, give or take a couple tenths.

Unlike the last couple of cold fronts, there won’t be a dramatic temperatures dip into the weekend. In fact, we’re mild both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 70s in the Upstate to the mid to upper 60s in the mountains, right around seasonal norms.

Next week starts off sunny, mild through at least mid-week as of now.

