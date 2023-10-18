Deputies: 3 hospitalized after suspected DUI led to pursuit in Greenville

(KGWN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop for suspected DUI led to a chase with deputies early Wednesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the traffic stop was initiated just before 4 a.m. on Augusta Road near Old Augusta Road when the driver failed to stop for the deputy and led them on a pursuit.

Deputies said the suspect drove to the area of Perimeter Road and Antioch Church Road when the driver lost control and ultimately flipped, ejecting three occupants.

At least one person is in custody and all three occupants were transported to the hospital, deputies said. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol was requested to investigate the crash.

The sheriff’s office, including the identification of the individuals charged and their charges, will be released at a later time.

MORE NEWS: Greenville Co. deputies searching for two young teen runaways

