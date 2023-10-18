Gamecocks host unique get-together before Homecoming

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gamecocks fans were even more excited than usual heading to the tailgate on Saturday because homecoming means the pregame party has an extra serving of passion.

“Happy homecoming Gamecocks!” a dozen South Carolina students shouted in one of the tailgating lots.

Since Florida was Saturday’s opponent, the tailgaters decided to cook up a special delicacy.

“About everybody’s phone storage is filled up with pictures of the gator on the grill,” South Carolina Junior Brayden Betz said while tending to the flame cooking his alligator. “The Cocks are going to grill the Gators in the stadium, so I figured we might as well grill one right here at the tailgate.”

On top of the food, Gamecocks fans were partying everywhere from the Cockaboose to the Cockaboat.

Former South Carolina students Jon and Matthew Martin are brothers and co-owners of a boat they outfitted to be their tailgating rig outside Williams-Bryce Stadium.

“Whenever folks come and it blows their mind that somebody would be so silly enough to bring a boat and cut the back end out of it, decked out, ready to go tailgating,” Jon said.

The Cockaboat has been passed down through their family and hasn’t missed a single home game the last 25 years.

“We keep it going because it’s a critical part of our childhoods. Many of our key and core memories as children were made tailgating on this boat before ball games,” Jon said. “My grandfather coming to pick us up and we’d go watch the ballgame with our grandfather.”

A graduate of South Carolina’s law school stating his case that the train cars are where the real party’s at.

“It’s very rewarding that we can provide something like this for the individuals who are coming back for maybe their first or second homecoming,” South Carolina law school 1995 graduate Joe Nathan Chaplin said. “This is just how we do it.”

Alumni, students and fans shouting their two favorite words.

“Go Cocks!” countless tailgaters yelled.

And despite a tough loss, the Gamecocks get-together continued…

“All night long,” a band on top of Chaplin’s train car played the Lionel Richie classic. “All night, all night, all night long.”

The next chance for those pre and post-game celebrations in Columbia won’t be until November 4th. South Carolina plays its next two games on the road starting with one in the other Columbia at Missouri on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.