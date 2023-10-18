Greenville Co. deputies searching for two young teen runaways

Cinivah Sweeney
Cinivah Sweeney(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office says they’re searching for two teenage girls who ran away on Saturday.

Deputies are asking the public to be on the lookout for 13-year-old Cinivah Sweeney and 14-year-old Jazzimine Davis.

Officials say both teenagers were last seen leaving a residence along Birchwood Dr. on foot at around 8:00 p.m.

Cinivah is pictured. Deputies say she is 5′5 and 118lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say they’re still working to get a picture of Jazzimine, who is 5′4 and 120lbs. Jazzimine has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see either Cinivah or Jazzimine, you’re asked to contact the Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office.

