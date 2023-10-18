Greenville leaders consider new protest rules, and vote ‘no’ on affordable housing tax break

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Council added more security for Tuesday’s meeting in anticipation of a large crowd. The biggest talker on the agenda was a new ordinance stemming from concerns the county sheriff brought to leaders’ attention.

Picketing Ordinance sent back

Sheriff Hobart Lewis says in the last 2 and a half years, deputies have responded to more than 300 calls at the Greenville Women’s Clinic.

“We’ve made a lot of arrests out there, we’ve answered a lot of calls out there. It is an ongoing issue, we keep a deputy out there,” said Sheriff Lewis.

The tension is not coming from patients—it’s the Pro-Life and Pro-Choice advocates who gather outside.

“You know people are very passionate about their calls and we certainly understand that. Nobody wants to interfere with that at all but what we do want to do is at least separate the two sides, keep them from touching one another and allow them to protest peacefully and safely and stay out of the road. Don’t impede traffic, don’t touch each other, don’t touch the cars coming in and out of the Women’s Clinic,” he explained.

That’s what the Sheriff’s hopes the new ordinance will accomplish. It’s been drafted by the public safety committee, the ordinance adds rules of protest like a clear bag policy, no masking, no weapons and how and where to gather. It was originally approved by the committee and moved forward to full council for first reading.

“But we did overlook the constitutional fact that you know we’re taking away some of our rights,” said Councilman Rick Bradley who’s a member of the committee.

Bradley agreed with dozens of Pro-Life advocates claiming the ordinance has constitutional flaws. All leaders voted to send it back to the committee for more discussion.

“I think we need to make it a little clearer,” said Bradley.

While Sheriff Lewis agreed on sending it back so the public has more time to understand it, he says the rules can and will be enforced if passed.

“If they read the ordinance again, take a good look at it, read it, take it to an attorney if you want to, we could write you a ticket,” he said.

Cherokee Landing denied tax break

Council leaders voted “no” on a tax break for a new affordable housing project. Which is now continuing the debate on how effective the new affordable housing policy really is.

The project Cherokee Landing is a 128 apartment complex off Grove Road. It’s already under construction and has received federal tax credits from HUD to include income-based units. Leaders were asked Tuesday to approve a 50%property tax cut for 20 years under the new policy.

Some leaders and residents took issue with that, saying the project didn’t need the tax break and doesn’t fit the policy’s goals.

“It has to benefit the community more than the developer and in this instance, they weren’t giving anything back to the community it was just additional savings for the developer,” said Councilman Benton Blount who voted no.

However, Councilman Christ Harrison, who helped create the affordable housing policy, says it’s all a big misunderstanding. It’s two different types of tax credits on the table—property and income tax credits. He called the “no” vote, and attack on the policy itself.

“If all of council has designated affordable housing as a priority then I think we need to work to solve that issue. Just saying ‘no’ with no solution, in my mind is not a solution,” he said.

In a 8 to 3 vote, the approval failed. The project will continue as planned with affordable units included but no tax break from the county.

