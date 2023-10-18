Hundreds stand with Israel at solidarity event in Greenville

Candlelight event in solidarity with Israel held in Greenville
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hundreds gathered at the Rupert Huse Veteran Center in Greenville on Monday night in a show of solidarity with Israel.

The event, put on by multiple Jewish community organizations and leaders in Greenville County, was an effort to send a message that the Jewish community and Israel are stronger together.

“The more Jews stood together and the more proud we are for what we represent for representing the values, principles. The value of life, the value of peace, then the world respects that message,” said Rabbi Leibel Kesselman with Chabad of Greenville and the Upstate.

Through song and prayer, the Upstate community coming together once again to support Israel.

“There’s still a lot of concern, there’s a lot of tension. For our Israeli community, I know they’re still feeling it very closely,” said Greenville Jewish Federation CEO Courtney Tessler.

“We worry about our kids,” said Jonathan Rosen.

Rosen moved to the Upstate from Israel with his family 12 years ago, and his two oldest kids live in Israel now.

“There’s this need to unify and a lot of support from each other, and people just put aside all the daily burdens and just join forces to do a common good,” he said.

Rosen’s oldest son was drafted to the IDF a week and a half ago and is fighting on the Gaza border.

“We believe that justice is on our side,” he said.

As the sun set in Greenville, candles shined brightly half a world away from the fighting but close to the heart for many in Greenville.

“Everyone in this Jewish community has some connection to Israel,” said Tessler.

“If you have a Jewish friend, reach out to them, tell them you’re thinking about them. Tell them you’re praying for them, and tell them you’re praying for Israel,” added Kesselman.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the River Valley Baptist Church on Sunday night.
Toddler accidentally shot by sibling in Burke Co. church parking lot
Walmart announced its stores would close on Thanksgiving again this year.
Off-duty officer disarms man inside Walmart in SC after road rage incident
Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office responding to deputy-involved crash.
Driver cited after crash involving Greenville County deputy
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again

Latest News

Sheriff Hobart Lewis says in the last 2 and a half years, deputies have responded to more than...
Greenville leaders consider new protest rules, and vote ‘no’ on affordable housing tax break
Sheriff Hobart Lewis says in the last 2 and a half years, deputies have responded to more than...
Greenville leaders consider new protest rules, and vote ‘no’ on affordable housing tax break
Candlelight event in solidarity with Israel held in Greenville
Candlelight event in solidarity with Israel in Greenville
Gamecock Homecoming
Gamecocks host unique get-together before Homecoming