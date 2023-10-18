Hundreds stand with Israel at solidarity event in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hundreds gathered at the Rupert Huse Veteran Center in Greenville on Monday night in a show of solidarity with Israel.

The event, put on by multiple Jewish community organizations and leaders in Greenville County, was an effort to send a message that the Jewish community and Israel are stronger together.

“The more Jews stood together and the more proud we are for what we represent for representing the values, principles. The value of life, the value of peace, then the world respects that message,” said Rabbi Leibel Kesselman with Chabad of Greenville and the Upstate.

Through song and prayer, the Upstate community coming together once again to support Israel.

“There’s still a lot of concern, there’s a lot of tension. For our Israeli community, I know they’re still feeling it very closely,” said Greenville Jewish Federation CEO Courtney Tessler.

“We worry about our kids,” said Jonathan Rosen.

Rosen moved to the Upstate from Israel with his family 12 years ago, and his two oldest kids live in Israel now.

“There’s this need to unify and a lot of support from each other, and people just put aside all the daily burdens and just join forces to do a common good,” he said.

Rosen’s oldest son was drafted to the IDF a week and a half ago and is fighting on the Gaza border.

“We believe that justice is on our side,” he said.

As the sun set in Greenville, candles shined brightly half a world away from the fighting but close to the heart for many in Greenville.

“Everyone in this Jewish community has some connection to Israel,” said Tessler.

“If you have a Jewish friend, reach out to them, tell them you’re thinking about them. Tell them you’re praying for them, and tell them you’re praying for Israel,” added Kesselman.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.