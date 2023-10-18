Man indicted by federal grand jury for attempted kidnapping on Blue Ridge Parkway

The incident happened on September 28
Suspect charged
Suspect charged(KTTC)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United State Department of Justice said a man arrested on a federal complaint for attempted kidnapping was formally charged by a grand jury.

Officials said, according to allegations in the indictment and information contained in the affidavit, in the early morning of September 28, L.P. and a second victim, L.M. were sitting in a parked vehicle at Water Rock Knob Overlook off the Blue Ridge Parkway.

According to documents, it is alleged that 22-year-old Evan William Blankenship drove his vehicle to where the victims were located and pointed a semi-automatic pistol at them, and tried to pull L.P. out of the vehicle by the hair and arms.

He allegedly threatened to hurt both victims, and hit L.P. in the facing causing her temporary hearing loss, fired his firearm into the air, before pointing it at the victims again.

According allegations in the affidavit, L.M. eventually convinced Blankenship to let them go, and the victims went to report the incident to law enforcement.

L.P. told investigators that she knew Blankenship through Snapchat and believed Blankenship had used Snapchat’s location sharing feature to find her on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

He was arrested on Oct. 11, and remains in federal custody on kidnapping, two counts of assault with intent to commit a felony, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm and possession and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence charges.

He could face up to 10 years in prison for each assault charge and up to life in prison for kidnapping and discharge of a firearm charge.

The sentencing of the defendant will be based on court federal sentencing guidelines and other applicable statutory factors.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again
Generic school desk photo
‘Disgust, outrage’: Upstate student’s attorneys release statement on ‘incident’ with SRO
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind
Christie and Bobby Ward
Deputies: Spartanburg husband, wife charged following kidnapping of baby

Latest News

Suspect in custody after chase ends in crash in Greenville County
Suspect in custody after chase ends in crash in Greenville County
Joran Van Der Sloot confesses to killing Natalee Holloway
Joran Van Der Sloot confesses to killing Natalee Holloway
Jameel Naadir
Spartanburg man sentenced for DUI crash that left pedestrian seriously injured
The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a stolen box truck and possible suspects.
McDowell Co. deputies need help to locate box truck
FILE - Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from a maximum-security...
GRAPHIC: Van der Sloot describes grisly killing of Natalee Holloway to attorney, court docs show