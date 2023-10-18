McDowell Co. deputies need help to locate box truck

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a stolen box truck and possible suspects.

According to deputies, unknown suspects stole a white Mitsubishi Box Truck from a field on Silvers Welch Road in Old Fort on Monday, October 2.

The truck has “Hickory Nutt Gapp” written on the side.

If anyone has information regarding this theft, call the Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2237 or Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME.

