Resident acts in self-defense, shoots man in Laurens Co., deputies say

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAY COURT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office a man is dead following an altercation in Gray Court on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies went to Barnyard Road in reference to someone being shot. Upon arrival, deputies immediately rendered aid to the individual.

After investigating, deputies said it was determined that there was ongoing threatening behavior and domestic issues occurring the gunshot victim and other individuals living in the area prior to the incident.

Deputies said on Monday, the gunshot victim was on the property and presented himself in a menacing and threatening manner with a weapon. The subject did not comply with the resident’s request to vacate the premises and did continue towards the resident, attempting to tackle him to the ground.

Officials said at this time, the resident did fear for his life and protected himself by acting in self-defense. For this reason, no charges are filed.

The gunshot victim passed away from his injuries at the hospital. He was identified by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office as David Dale Arrington of Gray Court.

