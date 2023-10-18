SC attorney general asks Eventbrite to clarify event screening policies after it unpublishes Upstate event

Officials said the guest speaker is scheduled to talk about the dangers of pediatric gender transition
Generic Gavel
Generic Gavel(MGN)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is sending a letter Eventbrite after it unpublished an event where the guest speaker is scheduled to speak about the dangers of pediatric gender transition.

The attorney general is joined by 18 other states asking the organization to clarify its event screening policies.

According to a post made by the Palmetto Family, the event is being held to discuss the dangers of transgenderism for minors and specifically to foster a movement to stope the genital mutilation of minors in South Carolina and across the country who are too young to consent to such procedures and therapies.

However, they received the message below from Eventbrite deeming that the event violates their policy on “hateful, violent, and dangerous events.”

According to the office, Chloe Cole, who was a 19-year-old who underwent gender transition in her early teenage year, including a double mastectomy at age 15. Now, she speaks out against gender transition and the dangers it particularly poses to children.

“Big Tech suppressing and censoring viewpoints it does not agree with is not a new problem, but the examples continue to increase,” said Attorney General Alan Wilson. “Companies do not have to agree with their consumers, but they absolutely should not silence one viewpoint and promote another.”

According to SCAG’s office, the letter states the following: “Eventbrite appears to disagree with Chloe’s position in this debate. But rather than respectfully disagree, Eventbrite appears to have deplatformed an upcoming event in South Carolina featuring Chloe and her concerns about pediatric gender transition…Rather than celebrate the marketplace of ideas and trust that the truth will prevail, Eventbrite appears poised to manipulate public opinion by silencing political dissidents.”

The attorneys general gave Eventbrite 30 days to clarify how “Chloe’s account of her own transgender experience is allegedly ‘Hateful, Dangerous, or Violent,’ and what [it] will do going forward to ensure [its] event screening policies are politically unbiased and respectful of freedom of speech.”

Attorney General Wilson is joined by Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The event is scheduled to take place on November 6 at 7 p.m. in Spartanburg.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again
Generic school desk photo
‘Disgust, outrage’: Upstate student’s attorneys release statement on ‘incident’ with SRO
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind
Christie and Bobby Ward
Deputies: Spartanburg husband, wife charged following kidnapping of baby
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say

Latest News

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a stolen box truck and possible suspects.
McDowell Co. deputies need help to locate box truck
3 hospitalized after suspected DUI led to pursuit in Greenville
Man charged with felony DUI following attempted traffic stop, turned chase
Bachman's Warbler
Bird discovered in SC considered extinct, US Fish and Wildlife Service says
Natalee Holloway's 2005 disappearance
Joran van der Sloot admits to Natalee Holloway's murder to 2005