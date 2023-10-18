SC attorney general asks Eventbrite to clarify event screening policies after it unpublishes Upstate event

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is sending a letter Eventbrite after it unpublished an event where the guest speaker is scheduled to speak about the dangers of pediatric gender transition.

The attorney general is joined by 18 other states asking the organization to clarify its event screening policies.

According to a post made by the Palmetto Family, the event is being held to discuss the dangers of transgenderism for minors and specifically to foster a movement to stope the genital mutilation of minors in South Carolina and across the country who are too young to consent to such procedures and therapies.

However, they received the message below from Eventbrite deeming that the event violates their policy on “hateful, violent, and dangerous events.”

According to the office, Chloe Cole, who was a 19-year-old who underwent gender transition in her early teenage year, including a double mastectomy at age 15. Now, she speaks out against gender transition and the dangers it particularly poses to children.

“Big Tech suppressing and censoring viewpoints it does not agree with is not a new problem, but the examples continue to increase,” said Attorney General Alan Wilson. “Companies do not have to agree with their consumers, but they absolutely should not silence one viewpoint and promote another.”

According to SCAG’s office, the letter states the following: “Eventbrite appears to disagree with Chloe’s position in this debate. But rather than respectfully disagree, Eventbrite appears to have deplatformed an upcoming event in South Carolina featuring Chloe and her concerns about pediatric gender transition…Rather than celebrate the marketplace of ideas and trust that the truth will prevail, Eventbrite appears poised to manipulate public opinion by silencing political dissidents.”

The attorneys general gave Eventbrite 30 days to clarify how “Chloe’s account of her own transgender experience is allegedly ‘Hateful, Dangerous, or Violent,’ and what [it] will do going forward to ensure [its] event screening policies are politically unbiased and respectful of freedom of speech.”

Attorney General Wilson is joined by Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The event is scheduled to take place on November 6 at 7 p.m. in Spartanburg.

