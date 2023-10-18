Spartanburg man sentenced for DUI crash that left pedestrian seriously injured

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that a man was recently sentenced for a crash that seriously injured a pedestrian earlier this year.

According to officials, 60-year-old Jameel Naadir pleaded guilty Monday to Felony DUI with Great Bodily Injury and Hit and Run from an accident involving Great Bodily Injury.

Officials said on February 11, 2023, at around 10:00 a.m., Naadir was driving near Fairforest Road and Rollins Street when he hit a pedestrian and kept going without stopping. Naadir then continued driving until he ran a nearby red light and hit a trailer being towed by another vehicle.

Officials stated that South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene, where testing showed that Naadir had a blood alcohol level of .309, almost four times over the legal limit. Troopers also linked him to the hit-and-run crash using DNA found on the front of his vehicle.

Assistant Solicitor Aubrey O’Brien testified in the plea hearing that the victim spent over four months in the hospital recovering from the injuries she received from the crash.

Naadir was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison and given a $10,100 fine for his crimes.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.