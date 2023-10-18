Spartanburg man sentenced for DUI crash that left pedestrian seriously injured

Jameel Naadir
Jameel Naadir(7th Circuit Solicitor's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that a man was recently sentenced for a crash that seriously injured a pedestrian earlier this year.

According to officials, 60-year-old Jameel Naadir pleaded guilty Monday to Felony DUI with Great Bodily Injury and Hit and Run from an accident involving Great Bodily Injury.

Officials said on February 11, 2023, at around 10:00 a.m., Naadir was driving near Fairforest Road and Rollins Street when he hit a pedestrian and kept going without stopping. Naadir then continued driving until he ran a nearby red light and hit a trailer being towed by another vehicle.

Officials stated that South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene, where testing showed that Naadir had a blood alcohol level of .309, almost four times over the legal limit. Troopers also linked him to the hit-and-run crash using DNA found on the front of his vehicle.

Assistant Solicitor Aubrey O’Brien testified in the plea hearing that the victim spent over four months in the hospital recovering from the injuries she received from the crash.

Naadir was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison and given a $10,100 fine for his crimes.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again
Generic school desk photo
‘Disgust, outrage’: Upstate student’s attorneys release statement on ‘incident’ with SRO
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind
Christie and Bobby Ward
Deputies: Spartanburg husband, wife charged following kidnapping of baby

Latest News

Suspect in custody after chase ends in crash in Greenville County
Suspect in custody after chase ends in crash in Greenville County
Joran Van Der Sloot confesses to killing Natalee Holloway
Joran Van Der Sloot confesses to killing Natalee Holloway
The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a stolen box truck and possible suspects.
McDowell Co. deputies need help to locate box truck
FILE - Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from a maximum-security...
GRAPHIC: Van der Sloot describes grisly killing of Natalee Holloway to attorney, court docs show