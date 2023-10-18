Suspect arrested after Rutherford Co. K-9 injured

Christopher Barnes
Christopher Barnes(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A breaking and entering suspect is now facing multiple charges after a K-9 was injured Saturday, according to the Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Cristopher Barnes was arrested on Saturday after several days of investigation into a series of breaking and entering of vehicles.

When the suspect was located on Saturday, officials say they attempted a traffic stop.

Deputies say Barnes did not comply with commands, re-entered his vehicle and drove away.

The Sheriff’s Office says K-9 “Kilo” was injured by the fleeing vehicle.

Deputies say Barnes led them on a car chase near Spindale, crashed his vehicle, then started running.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies lost sight of the suspect in the woods.

Rutherford Co. Communications then received a call about a car stolen from a person’s yard.

K-9 Gitmo and K-9 Kilo
K-9 Gitmo and K-9 Kilo(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff’s Office says “Deputies, along with K9 “Gitmo”, immediately went to Barnes home on Walker Lake Rd. in Forest City and located the stolen vehicle. K9 “Gitmo” tracked Barnes from the stolen vehicle to Barnes residence where Deputies located Barnes attempting to flee his residence. Deputies then took Barnes into custody without incident.”

Barnes is currently charged with multiple felonies and is being held under a $390,000.00 secured bond and a parole hold.

Deputies say K-9 “Kilo” was treated for his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the River Valley Baptist Church on Sunday night.
Toddler accidentally shot by sibling in Burke Co. church parking lot
Walmart announced its stores would close on Thanksgiving again this year.
Off-duty officer disarms man inside Walmart in SC after road rage incident
Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office responding to deputy-involved crash.
Driver cited after crash involving Greenville County deputy
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again

Latest News

“That was a gut-wrenching, emotional loss, and I was frustrated,” Beamer said in explanation.
Beamer Break: South Carolina football coach injures his foot in a frustrated, postgame kick
Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
SC court grants stay of Alex Murdaugh’s appeal so he can seek new trial
District officials said the book, “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You,” has been in libraries...
New lawsuit filed after book pulled from Upstate school libraries
Spartanburg Kidnapping Incident
Spartanburg Kidnapping Incident