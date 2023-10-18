Suspect arrested after Rutherford Co. K-9 injured

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A breaking and entering suspect is now facing multiple charges after a K-9 was injured Saturday, according to the Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Cristopher Barnes was arrested on Saturday after several days of investigation into a series of breaking and entering of vehicles.

When the suspect was located on Saturday, officials say they attempted a traffic stop.

Deputies say Barnes did not comply with commands, re-entered his vehicle and drove away.

The Sheriff’s Office says K-9 “Kilo” was injured by the fleeing vehicle.

Deputies say Barnes led them on a car chase near Spindale, crashed his vehicle, then started running.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies lost sight of the suspect in the woods.

Rutherford Co. Communications then received a call about a car stolen from a person’s yard.

K-9 Gitmo and K-9 Kilo (Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff’s Office says “Deputies, along with K9 “Gitmo”, immediately went to Barnes home on Walker Lake Rd. in Forest City and located the stolen vehicle. K9 “Gitmo” tracked Barnes from the stolen vehicle to Barnes residence where Deputies located Barnes attempting to flee his residence. Deputies then took Barnes into custody without incident.”

Barnes is currently charged with multiple felonies and is being held under a $390,000.00 secured bond and a parole hold.

Deputies say K-9 “Kilo” was treated for his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

