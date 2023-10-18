Two Greenville Co. men charged after investigation into fraudulent vehicle titles

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced that two Greenville County men were recently charged after agents investigated multiple fraudulent vehicle titles.

Officials said between October 1, 2021, and September 1, 2022, 57-year-old Keith Fuller reportedly bought vehicles from the Upstate Auto Auction with money he borrowed from someone.

According to officials, the person who lent Fuller the money planned to hold the titles until Fuller paid him back. However, Fuller allegedly got fraudulent titles to register the vehicles and sold them without paying the money he owed.

Officials stated that the other suspect, 64-year-old Grayling Sligh, reportedly went to the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) multiple times in 2021 and 2022 and obtained duplicate titles for three vehicles using forged applications.

Fuller was charged with two counts of Vehicle Title Fraud, and Sligh was charged with three counts of the same crime.

