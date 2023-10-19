Aces win back-to-back WNBA Championships

New York Liberty's Betnijah Laney (44) and Jonquel Jones (35) watch as Las Vegas Aces' A'ja...
New York Liberty's Betnijah Laney (44) and Jonquel Jones (35) watch as Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson(22) dives for the ball during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Las Vegas Aces became the first team in 21 years to win back-to-back WNBA championships, getting 24 points and 16 rebounds from A’ja Wilson and a defensive stop in the closing seconds to beat the New York Liberty 70-69 in Game 4 of the Finals. The Aces joined the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001-02 and the Houston Comets from 1997-2000 as the only teams in league history to win consecutive titles. Las Vegas did it without starters Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes, who were both sidelined with foot injuries suffered in Game 3.

