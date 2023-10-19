County leaders worried developers could take advantage of affordable housing policy

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This time last year Greenville leaders passed a first-of-it’s-kind affordable housing policy they hoped would shape how the county grows. Now, some councilors are concerned about how effective the policy is.

Since the policy was put in place, about 5 developers have been approved for a tax break in exchange for affordable units. However, in the last two votes leaders have been concerned about developers taking advantage of it.

“It’s like a come one, come all get to get your tax break and it shouldn’t be that way,” said Councilman Butch Kirven, District 27.

In 2022, Kirven was a supporter of the affordable housing policy, now he says it needs work. The goal is to incentivize developers into offering workforce units and in exchange they’ll get a tax break. Councilman Chris Harrison and Ennis Fant helped create it.

“If all of the council has designated affordable housing as a priority then I think we need to work to solve that issue,” said Harrison.

Concerns began recently, starting with the Woven project and with Tuesday’s vote over Cherokee Landing, which failed.

“It has to benefit the community more than the developer and in this instance anything back to the community,” said Councilman Benton Blount, District 19.

Cherokee Landing already received federal funding from HUD, making all units affordable. So most of the council didn’t want to add a county property tax break too.

“It’s well intended, but it lacks a lot of the details that we need to put in,” said Kirven.

He believes the policy’s criteria is too narrow. Before approving a tax break he wants to know more on the project’s proximity to workplaces, other tax credits, and what developers plan to do with the financial benefits.

“I’m not sure how it’s gonna move forward, we’re already looking at some edits,” said Harrison.

Kriven would like to see changes made before another project is even considered.

“We’ve got to get going and get something done if we want to make this an effective policy,” he said.

There are around 10 other developers considering using the policy, so they hope to come up with amendments as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.