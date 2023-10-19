Deputies: Greenville County man missing more than 2 weeks

Conner Fairbrother
Conner Fairbrother(Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing man.

Deputies said 25-year-old Conner Fairbrother was last seen on Oct. 2 on Wade Hampton Boulevard. He may be experiencing medical concerns, according to investigators.

Fairbrother is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 160 pounds with long, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

