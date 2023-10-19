Deputies: Inmate who ran meth ring in Laurens prison gets more prison time

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate who ran a meth ring inside a prison has been sentenced to 20 more years in prison.

According to the sheriff’s office, on May 22, 2019, deputies were performing a traffic stop when they found a large quantity of meth in addition to a quantity of “liquid” meth.

After an extensive investigation, deputies said they discovered the drugs from the car were part of a meth ring ran by Kevin Bowlin from prison. Bowlin was found to have a contraband cell phone in Lieber Correctional Facility and contents of the phone linked Bowlin to the narcotics located in Laurens.

Bowlin was serving an active sentence from a 2016 Greenwood robbery.

“This is another example of unreasonable activity occurring in prisons,” said Sheriff Don Reynolds. “Prisons are meant to be for punishment and are not halfway houses. I commend those who worked on this case for a job well done.”

