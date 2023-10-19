Deputies: Inmate who ran meth ring in Laurens prison gets more prison time

Kevin Bowlin
Kevin Bowlin(Laurens County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate who ran a meth ring inside a prison has been sentenced to 20 more years in prison.

According to the sheriff’s office, on May 22, 2019, deputies were performing a traffic stop when they found a large quantity of meth in addition to a quantity of “liquid” meth.

After an extensive investigation, deputies said they discovered the drugs from the car were part of a meth ring ran by Kevin Bowlin from prison. Bowlin was found to have a contraband cell phone in Lieber Correctional Facility and contents of the phone linked Bowlin to the narcotics located in Laurens.

Bowlin was serving an active sentence from a 2016 Greenwood robbery.

“This is another example of unreasonable activity occurring in prisons,” said Sheriff Don Reynolds. “Prisons are meant to be for punishment and are not halfway houses. I commend those who worked on this case for a job well done.”

MORE NEWS: Victim awarded over $750K after sexual assault by Citadel camp counselor

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again
Generic school desk photo
‘Disgust, outrage’: Upstate student’s attorneys release statement on ‘incident’ with SRO
Terrance Robinson
Man charged with felony DUI following attempted traffic stop, turned chase
Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
Resident acts in self-defense, shoots man in Laurens Co., deputies say

Latest News

Football
Upstate football games rescheduled due to Friday rain
Upstate football games rescheduled
Upstate football games rescheduled
The mother of the victim filed the initial complaint in December of 2011 regarding actions...
Victim awarded over $750K after sexual assault by Citadel camp counselor
McDowell Co. deputies need help to locate box truck
McDowell Co. deputies need help to locate box truck