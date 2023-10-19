Former NASCAR team owner indicted on federal charges

BRISTOL, TN - APRIL 17: Matt Kenseth, driver of the #20 Dollar General Toyota, leads a pack of...
BRISTOL, TN - APRIL 17: Matt Kenseth, driver of the #20 Dollar General Toyota, leads a pack of cars during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 17, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images) (KY3)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office said federal charges have been filed against a former NASCAR team owner.

67-year-old Ronald Devine, the owner and president of BK Racing, LLC, which operated a NASCAR racing team and owned two NASCAR charters, faces four counts of failure to pay payroll taxes.

According to officials, starting in 2012, Devine caused his team to fail to account for and pay over hundreds of thousands of dollars in payroll taxes.

The attorney’s office said as BK Racing’s owner, Devine exercised control over BK Racing’s financial affairs, including having sole signature authority and control over BK Racing’s bank accounts, directing and authorizing payment of BK Racing’s bills, and authorizing the filing and payment of BK Racing’s trust fund taxes, commonly referred to as payroll taxes.

For example, according to the indictment, in 2017, Devine allegedly failed to pay over more than $390,000 in payroll taxes due to the IRS. The indictment further alleges that, between 2012 and 2017, instead of using the funds held in trust to pay for payroll taxes due, Devine transferred more than $2 million to other businesses and entities that he owned and controlled and used some of the funds to pay for BK Racing’s expenses such as rent, utilities, and vendor bills.

Officials said Devine will have his initial appearance in federal court in Charlotte. The charge of failure to truthfully account for and pay over trust fund taxes carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each of the four counts in the indictment.

