Good Samaritan helping downed motorcyclist hit, killed in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating after a good Samaritan was hit by a car while helping a downed motorcyclist on Wednesday.

According to the department, 46-year-old Jason Matthew Perry came upon a crash involving a downed motorcyclist near Sweeten Creek Road. Perry stopped and got out of his car to help when he and the motorcyclist were both hit by a passing car traveling north.

Police said Perry sadly passed away from his injuries on scene.

The driver of the car was not injured and remained on scene. The motorcyclist had minor injuries as a result of the initial crash but was not injured when Perry and the motorcycle were struck.

The Asheville Police Department is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the department at 828-252-1110.

