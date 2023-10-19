Keurig Dr Pepper’s new facility to bring 250 new jobs to Spartanburg Co.

Drink Well. Do Good. (PRNewsfoto/Keurig Dr Pepper)
Drink Well. Do Good. (PRNewsfoto/Keurig Dr Pepper)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Department of Commerce (S.C. Commerce) announced that Keurig Dr Pepper’s (KDP) facility growth is estimated to bring 250 new jobs to Spartanburg County.

S.C. Commerce said the company, a leading producer of hot and cold beverages, plans to invest $100 million into the development of its state-of-the-art coffee roasting and manufacturing facility.

This project is an extension of a tiered, phased build of the facility which broke ground in 2019.

The facility, located at 6135 Anderson Mill Road in Moore, is expected to be complete in 2027.

S.C. Commerce said jobs will be related to KDP’s manufacturing and distribution operations. Anyone interested in applying can click here.

“Our facility in South Carolina remains an important asset in the ongoing evolution of our next-generation coffee production capabilities,” said Keurig Dr Pepper Chief Supply Chain Officer Roger Johnson. “Keurig Dr Pepper is proud to continue to grow in the welcoming and talent-rich community of Moore. We greatly appreciate the support we have received from the State of South Carolina in helping to facilitate our ongoing investment and hiring needs.”

MORE NEWS: Upstate football games rescheduled due to Friday rain

