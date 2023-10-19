McMaster tightens review process for early release of S.C. inmates

(MGN)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster wrote a letter on Thursday, directing South Carolina’s circuit solicitors to seek approval from the Attorney General before reducing sentences for inmates.

McMaster said the move is an effort to improve accountability and “restore the public’s confidence” in the state’s criminal justice system.

Earlier this year, the governor asked the South Carolina Department of Corrections to review early releases since the beginning of 2022. The review came after the early release of convicted killer Jeroid Price and identified 26 potentially similar cases.

“While I will continue to advocate for tougher criminal laws and penalties and urge the General Assembly to take prompt action, unfortunately, recent events have revealed that it is not sufficient simply to arrest, convict, and incarcerate criminals, but we must also ensure that they stay in prison,” McMaster wrote.

Below is a full copy of McMaster’s letter:

