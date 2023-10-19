Officers investigating after shooting injures 2 in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department announced that officers are investigating after a shooting injured two people Wednesday evening.

Officers said they began investigating after two people showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds around 5:30 p.m.

According to officers, one of the victims was in stable condition, but the other was taken into surgery, and their current condition is unknown.

Officers stated that they later determined that the shooting happened at Cornell Street and Duncan Street. However, they are still investigating what took place.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as officials give new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.