Paris has thoughts on preseason picks

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Birmingham, Ala. (Associated Press) - Lamont Paris has thoughts about the preseason media poll projecting his second South Carolina team to finish last in the SEC this season. Lots and lots of thoughts.

Paris did the math on last year’s preseason poll. He studied where every team was picked and where every team finished, which led to a question.

“Does anyone know how many of those (picks) were right?” he said. “Zero.”

But wait. There’s more. He calculated the deviations and found that seven of the 14 picks were off by more than four spots, that one pick was off by seven spots and another by eight places.

Paris also noted that last season’s South Carolina roster had 122 combined starts, “and we did not finish last. This year we have 480 starts. So I don’t know.”

Know this: South Carolina finished 12th last season, but there were highlights. The young and inexperienced Gamecocks beat Kentucky at Rupp Arena, the first time the program had done that since 2009. They took SEC champion Alabama to overtime. They lost two other games in overtime.

Paris said this year’s team is “significantly more skilled” and “significantly more experienced.”

“I don’t aspire to not finish last,” Paris said, although he has experience at being underestimated. He noted that in his first year as head coach at Chattanooga, his team was picked to finish 10th in the 10-team Southern Conference. Four years later, the Mocs were picked first.

This South Carolina team has four veteran transfers, led by 6-4 guard Ta’Lon Cooper from Minnesota, who was seventh in the nation in assists per game. They’ll blend with talented returnees like guard Meechie Johnson, the only Gamecock to start every SEC game last season, who led the team in scoring and assists in conference games.

So excuse Paris his dissertation on the meaning of being picked to finish last. He also found humor in it.

“Glad it wasn’t second to last,” he said. “Second to last is nothing. I can’t even use that as bulletin board material.”

