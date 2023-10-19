Photo of horse shopping at ‘favorite store’ goes viral

A horse was spotted inside a store in Kentucky. (Photo Courtesy: Bobby Scott Inguagiato)
A horse was spotted inside a store in Kentucky. (Photo Courtesy: Bobby Scott Inguagiato)(Bobby Scott Inguagiato)
By Brandon Robinson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – A Facebook post showing an unusual scene at a store in Kentucky has gone viral.

In the Tuesday post shared by Bobby Inguagiato, a photo of a horse is seen as it roams the aisles at the Hazard Tractor Supply.

According to the post, the animal wanted to pick out its own feed bucket “at his favorite store.”

Store employees apparently said it wasn’t against the store’s rules for the horse to be inside.

People responding to the post comment that the horse is named Reno and is owned by Whitney Bailey.

The officials City of Hazard X account also commented on the photo.

“We love our @tractorsupply,” the comment reads.

The post has thousands of shares and hundreds of comments.

The sight of the horse is definitely something you don’t see everyday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again
Generic school desk photo
‘Disgust, outrage’: Upstate student’s attorneys release statement on ‘incident’ with SRO
Terrance Robinson
Man charged with felony DUI following attempted traffic stop, turned chase
Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
Bachman's Warbler
Bird discovered in SC considered extinct, US Fish and Wildlife Service says

Latest News

Man Sentenced for Killing Law Enforcement
Man Sentenced for Killing Law Enforcement
Getting Answers: Holland Road in Simpsonville
Getting Answers: Holland Road in Simpsonville
Walmart, Aldi are lowering Thanksgiving prices for the holiday season.
Walmart, Aldi lowering prices for Thanksgiving meals to help families combat inflation
Life Sentence in 2021 Murder
Life Sentence in 2021 Murder
FILE - Attorney Sidney Powell, an attorney for Donald Trump, speaks in Alpharetta, Ga., Dec. 2,...
Sidney Powell pleads guilty over efforts to overturn Trump’s loss in Georgia and agrees to cooperate