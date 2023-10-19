Rain heading our way Friday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The next cold front is heading our way on Friday bringing a chance for rain to wrap up the week.

Thursday stays mainly dry but clouds increase through the day ahead of an approaching cold front. Despite the clouds, temperatures climb to the mid 60s to low 70s for highs. A spotty shower is possible Thursday evening moving from west to east.

The rain chances go up into Friday morning as the main event gets under way. You may want to set the alarm a little earlier for Friday to prepare for a wet morning commute and be sure to grab rain gear before you head out the door. Scattered showers move in around 3 AM from the west and head east throughout the morning commute. By late-morning, shower chances decrease across the Upstate. While spotty showers are still possible in the Upstate Friday afternoon and evening, the mountains see higher chances for rain thanks to northwest flow. There could also be a window of opportunity for a few t-storms, but nothing severe.

The rain tapers off Friday night making way for a sunny and dry weekend. However, winds kick up on Friday with the passage of the front with gusts to around 25 mph. The winds stay breezy into Saturday with gusts 20 to 30 mph. The mountains continue to stay breezy into Sunday with gusts to 20 mph.

Forecast rain totals look a bit higher in the mountains compared to the Upstate, but we all get a decent dose of rain. Most see around a half an inch of rain, give or take a couple tenths.

Unlike the last couple of cold fronts, there won’t be a dramatic temperatures dip into the weekend. In fact, we’re mild both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 70s in the Upstate to the mid to upper 60s in the mountains, right around seasonal norms.

Next week starts off sunny, mild through at least mid-week as of now.

