Rain heading our way Friday

FOX Carolina's Katherine Noel has the latest on your Thursday forecast.
By Chrissy Kohler, Katherine Noël and Kendra Kent
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The next cold front is heading our way on Friday bringing a chance for rain to wrap up the week.

Thursday stays mainly dry but clouds increase through the day ahead of an approaching cold front. Despite the clouds, temperatures climb to the mid 60s to low 70s for highs. A spotty shower is possible Thursday evening moving from west to east.

The rain chances go up into Friday morning as the main event gets under way. You may want to set the alarm a little earlier for Friday to prepare for a wet morning commute and be sure to grab rain gear before you head out the door. Scattered showers move in around 3 AM from the west and head east throughout the morning commute. By late-morning, shower chances decrease across the Upstate. While spotty showers are still possible in the Upstate Friday afternoon and evening, the mountains see higher chances for rain thanks to northwest flow. There could also be a window of opportunity for a few t-storms, but nothing severe.

rain
rain(rain)

The rain tapers off Friday night making way for a sunny and dry weekend. However, winds kick up on Friday with the passage of the front with gusts to around 25 mph. The winds stay breezy into Saturday with gusts 20 to 30 mph. The mountains continue to stay breezy into Sunday with gusts to 20 mph.

wind
wind(wind)

Forecast rain totals look a bit higher in the mountains compared to the Upstate, but we all get a decent dose of rain. Most see around a half an inch of rain, give or take a couple tenths.

Unlike the last couple of cold fronts, there won’t be a dramatic temperatures dip into the weekend. In fact, we’re mild both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 70s in the Upstate to the mid to upper 60s in the mountains, right around seasonal norms.

weekend
weekend(weekend)

Next week starts off sunny, mild through at least mid-week as of now.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again
Generic school desk photo
‘Disgust, outrage’: Upstate student’s attorneys release statement on ‘incident’ with SRO
Terrance Robinson
Man charged with felony DUI following attempted traffic stop, turned chase
Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
Resident acts in self-defense, shoots man in Laurens Co., deputies say

Latest News

fri rain
Clouds, rain chances increase into Friday
Clouds, rain chances increase into Friday
Clouds, rain chances increase into Friday
Rain on the way for Friday, breezy conditions follow
Rain on the way for Friday, breezy conditions follow
Rain moves in early Friday with breezy conditions over the weekend
Rain moves in early Friday with breezy conditions over the weekend