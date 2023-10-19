Spartanburg County Penny Sales Tax on the ballot once again

In next month’s election, Spartanburg County voters will have to decide whether or not to continue the Penny Sales Tax for six more years.

Voters first approved the 1% sales tax on everything besides unprepared foods, pharmaceuticals, and most medical supplies in 2017, which has helped pay for the new courthouse, Spartanburg Police station, and more.

But this newest Penny Sales Tax would help fund a solution to a big problem the county is facing.

“Roads are our number one issue,” said OneSpartanburg, Inc. President & CEO Allen Smith.

It’s a costly concern for the county. Leaders say the roads are failing and would take nearly $500 million to fix.

“We only have three options to generate the kind of money that’s necessary to bring the roads up to speed,” said County Councilman David Britt.

Britt says those options are raising property taxes, taking out a loan, or another Penny Sales tax.

“It’s the least painful solution to the problem,” he said.

Leaders with OneSpartanburg held a press conference Wednesday urging voters to say yes to the Penny Sales tax on November 7.

“Local businesses do not want a property tax increase, and we don’t want to see local businesses have to see their property taxes go up. We don’t want to see the people of Spartanburg County have their property taxes go up as well,” said Smith.

A study done by Clemson University says about $150 million of the estimated money generated by the tax would come from visitors.

“I think it’s a good thing based off of the fact that if everybody is contributing,” said Chris Gerard, who lives in Woodruff.

Voters like Gerard like the idea of the Penny Sales tax but want to make sure all the money actually goes towards roads.

“Generally, they take taxes and they use it for other things,” he said.

Britt says just as the county did with the Penny Sales tax in 2017, this money would have a specific use.

“Every dime will go towards 577 roads. It legally cannot go anywhere else, and then it will go off in six years,” he said.

