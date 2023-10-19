Students step up to share faith in front of teammates

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new tradition is taking off for the Greenville Hurricanes football team. Every Thursday, players have the chance to give a devotional to the team.

When FOX Carolina first covered this story, it was a newly proposed idea, but now it’s a full-blown success.

“It almost brings me to tears seeing it,” Greenville Hurricanes Head Coach Ethan Knight said. “It’s been blowing up. Kids are chomping at the bit to do it, which I love.”

He said it started off slow, with just one player per week volunteering to address the team after practice, but now he gets four to five kids and has to make them wait until the following week.

“Y’all are all my brothers, I care about y’all, and I love y’all,” Senior David Bagwell presented a Biblical lesson to his teammates after practice on Thursday. “It’s so hard to come up to your friend and say, ‘Hey man, I see you’re wandering off the narrow path.”

These kids are delivering lessons far beyond their years.

“What you should be doing is looking back at yourself and reflecting on what you did wrong or how you could help to make that situation better, “Freshman Bryson McCall said during his devotional.

Kohl Weisbecker tore up his knee within the first few games, and that ended his junior season. So, he found a new way to be a leader.

“If I can’t physically be out there on the team, might as well spiritually be out there with them and encourage them that way,” Weisbecker said.

And his coaches notice his extra effort and perseverance.

“Thank you for stepping up and doing this,” Offensive Coordinator Mikey Chastain said. " It means a lot for you to come out every single week even though you can’t play. It just shows a lot of leadership from you as a young man and that will carry you a long way, son.”

“Thank you, coach,” Weisbecker replied in front of the team.

“Hearing all the varsity guys really opening up is so different because you have these guys that are brutal to you while we’re practicing. They won’t give you any mercy. " Weisbecker said about sharing Christian lessons with his teammates. “But then to hear them get up there and talk about Christ and their faith, it’s really cool.”

Weisbecker said the messages “hit different” coming from a player than they do coming from a coach.

“When it comes from a coach, it’s a lesson,” he said.” When it comes from a player it’s, ‘This is what other kids my age are thinking.’ And it’s just a good lesson for us to learn from each other.”

Coach Knight said he did not expect so many kids to want to offer up testimonies of their faith.

“I also didn’t expect some of my shy guys to show up,” Knight said. “I had one kid who I didn’t think ever spoke a word in his life, and he was one of the first kids to speak up.”

FOX Carolina asked Knight why he feels his ‘shy guys’ are speaking up.

“It has to be the Lord, man. It’s gotta be,” Knight said. “I think the Lord speaks real hard in your heart, and when you have your moment, speak up.”

Coach Knight shared his own powerful message in front of the team on Thursday. He spoke about losing his dad when he was 12 years old and struggling financially but always pushing through because of his faith.

He credits Senior Caleb Redding for coming up with the idea to have players lead the devotional one day a week instead of the coaches speaking after every practice.

The Greenville Hurricanes have been learning about their faith and themselves through a new tradition they plan to continue for years.

