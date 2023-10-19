Upstate football games rescheduled due to Friday rain

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rain in forecast across the Upstate has led to some schools to decided to move their football games.

Westside High School’s homecoming varsity football games versus Easley High School this Friday has been moved to Thursday at 7 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

Landrum High School versus Liberty High School has been moved from Friday night to Thursday at 7 p.m.

Southside Christian School also confirmed that its game at Ware Shoals has been moved up to Thursday.

Greenville County Schools mentioned that none of the high schools in the district have been rescheduled as of Thursday.

We’ll keep you updated with any other schedule changes.

