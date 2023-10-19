Upstate high schools move football games in anticipation of weather

Generic football
Generic football(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rain is in the forecast for Friday night and multiple high schools are moving their games to avoid the weather.

Here is a look at the teams who are rescheduling this week.

  • Westside High School is moving their game against Easlley to Thursday at 7:00 p.m.
  • Landrum High School is moving their game against Liberty to Thursday at 7:00 p.m.
  • Southside Christian High School is moving their game against Ware Shoals to Thursday.

We will update this story as more schools announce changes.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again
Generic school desk photo
‘Disgust, outrage’: Upstate student’s attorneys release statement on ‘incident’ with SRO
Terrance Robinson
Man charged with felony DUI following attempted traffic stop, turned chase
Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
Resident acts in self-defense, shoots man in Laurens Co., deputies say

Latest News

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) makes a move to the basket as Dallas Wings center...
Wilson leads Aces, Named WNBA Finals MVP
Homeschool Football Devotional
Students step up to share faith in front of teammates
New York Liberty's Betnijah Laney (44) and Jonquel Jones (35) watch as Las Vegas Aces' A'ja...
Aces win back-to-back WNBA Championships
Tommy Moody
Former USC star athlete, team radio broadcaster Tommy Moody passes away
Gamecock Homecoming
Gamecocks host unique get-together before Homecoming