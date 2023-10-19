Upstate high schools move football games in anticipation of weather
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rain is in the forecast for Friday night and multiple high schools are moving their games to avoid the weather.
Here is a look at the teams who are rescheduling this week.
- Westside High School is moving their game against Easlley to Thursday at 7:00 p.m.
- Landrum High School is moving their game against Liberty to Thursday at 7:00 p.m.
- Southside Christian High School is moving their game against Ware Shoals to Thursday.
We will update this story as more schools announce changes.
