WATCH: Mischievous magpie taunts and toys with young moose

A mischievous magpie taunts and toils with a frustrated young moose on video. (SOURCE: KTUU)
By Dave Allgood and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – Video captured by a woman in Alaska caught some funny moments between a moose and a magpie.

Elly Frey sent video of a magpie taunting and toying with a young moose in her backyard by jumping on its rear and back and jumping off again.

The relentlessness of the bird and confusion of the moose make for an entertaining watch.

Eventually, the moose’s mama wakes up in the next yard and peers over the fence to see what is going on with her baby.

The moose might be the king of Alaska, but the mercurial magpie reigned as the king of the ring on this day.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again
Generic school desk photo
‘Disgust, outrage’: Upstate student’s attorneys release statement on ‘incident’ with SRO
Terrance Robinson
Man charged with felony DUI following attempted traffic stop, turned chase
Bachman's Warbler
Bird discovered in SC considered extinct, US Fish and Wildlife Service says
Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case

Latest News

This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on Oct. 23,...
US military shoots down missiles and drones as it faces growing threats in volatile Middle East
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
LIVE: Biden delivers a rare Oval Office address as he seeks billions of dollars for Israel and Ukraine
Larry York was arrested on hate crime charges for allegedly threatening to shoot two men...
Illinois man charged after threatening to shoot 2 men because they were Muslim, police say
A Palestinian girl carries blankets as she walks past the site of a deadly explosion at al-Ahli...
Gaza awaits aid from Egypt as Israel readies troops for ground assault
FILE - Laphonza Butler, president of EMILY's List, speaks during an event in Washington,...
Newly appointed California Sen. Laphonza Butler will not seek election to a full term in 2024