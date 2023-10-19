Wilson leads Aces, Named WNBA Finals MVP

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) makes a move to the basket as Dallas Wings center...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) makes a move to the basket as Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan defends during the first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoffs semifinal Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)(Sam Hodde | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces secured their place as one of the greatest teams in WNBA history.

The Aces became the first team to repeat as champions in 21 years, getting 24 points and 16 rebounds from Wilson and a defensive stop in the closing seconds to beat the New York Liberty 70-69 in Game 4 of the Finals on Wednesday night.

“It’s not easy, as you know. This is what it’s all about,” Wilson said. “Not a lot of people get to do it. To be short-handed and win is amazing. It makes the win that much better. It’s hard to get back to the Finals to win again.”

WATCH: WNBA Finals Post Game Press Conference

The Aces joined the Los Angeles Sparks (2001-02) and the Houston Comets (1997-2000) as the only teams in league history to win consecutive titles.

Coach Becky Hammon said this was the closest team she has ever been around. The entire team attended the postgame news conference and cheered every answer, especially those by Wilson, the Finals MVP, who finished third in the regular-season MVP balloting.

With the game tied at 64, Las Vegas scored six straight points, including the first four by Jackie Young, to go ahead 70-64 with 1:26 left.

Once again, New York drew dozens of celebrities to the game, including basketball royalty Sue Bird and Dawn Staley — the South Carolina coach who loudly cheered on her former star player, Wilson. The two embraced in a long hug after the game. Also in attendance were Liberty Ring of Honor members Vickie Johnson and Sue Wicks, and actors Jennifer Connelly, Issa Rae and Jason Sudeikis.

