1 injured, 1 trapped following collapse at construction site in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that crews are responding to Lindsley Court after a collapse at a construction site injured a person and left another trapped.

Deputies said they responded to Lindsley Court in the Edneville community after a bank collapsed at a construction site.

According to deputies, they arrived at the scene and found two people trapped in the collapse.

Deputies stated that they were able to get one of the people out after about 30 minutes and confirmed they had non-life-threatening injuries. However, they are still working to free the other person from the collapse.

This situation is developing as crews try to rescue the victim. We will update this story as officials release new details.

