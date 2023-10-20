5 charged following multiple overdoses in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said five people were recently charged after deputies investigated multiple overdoses within the area.

Deputies said they began investigating after three overdoses were reported at two separate locations. According to deputies, the crews responded to both scenes and treated the victims with Narcan.

Deputies stated that their investigation into the overdoses led them to a residence on Melton Street Caroleen and one on Wagon Trail in Mooresboro. Deputies said they searched both houses and interviewed people, which led to five suspects being charged with the following.

52-year-old Tommy Crawford was charged with manufacture marijuana, and PWIMSD marijuana

42-year-old Charles Jenkins was charged with manufacture marijuana, PWIMSD marijuana and possess drug paraphernalia

38-year-old Cheryl Jordan was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, possession of firearm by felon, possession of firearm with altered serial number, PWIMSD methamphetamine, Two counts of PWIMSD sch I, Three counts of PWIMSD sch II, PWIMSD sch III, Two counts of PWIMSD sch IV, PWIMSD cocaine, and possess drug paraphernalia

42-year-old Joseph Pye was charged with PWIMSD SCH I, PWIMSD methamphetamine, PWIMSD SCH II, PWIMSD SCH VI and possess drug paraphernalia

Deputies are still searching for a fifth suspect, 41-year-old Amanda Butts. According to deputies, Butts is wanted for possession of heroin, Felony Possession Sch II, possession of Methamphetamine and simple possession of Sch IV.

