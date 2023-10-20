Boo in the Zoo returns for the 37th year

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -It’s that time of year again where the monsters and ghosts of the upstate meet up at Boo in the zoo.

Every year around this time of year, the Greenville Zoo closes their doors pretty early to prepare for Boo in the Zoo. This spine-tingling tradition is celebrating its 37th year in a row of thrilling family fun.

" Every year were adding to this event, were trying to make it better. We have a few different areas in the zoo that have something new going on,” Will Mesimer, Events Coordinator said.

You don’t have to wait until dusk to get the new Boo in the Zoo feel.

“Our keepers do get into the spirit, they’ll add pumpkins, they’ll add different decorations . Different enrichments for all of our animals that are fall and Halloween themed,” Mesimer said.

Despite the Halloween theme, there are no ghost or werewolves lurking around the corner.

“It’s great to see the kids enjoy this event, it’s definitely for them to come and enjoy. The smile on their faces when they’re getting 30-40 pieces of candy and getting to see all the animals is a great event,” Mesimer said.

But, you’re never too old to Trick or Treat.

“There is no age limit, so anybody of any age can come and enjoy this event and get as much candy as they want,” Mesimer said.

By day Marina and Avery Brock are your average family but at night, they’re farmers. The couple just so happen to have a baby chicken named Casper.

“We just think the farm animals are so cute, we were planning to dress as farmers so it was between this or a cow outfit,” The Brocks said.

The Brocks aren’t just looking forward to stuffing their bags with candy.

“Seeing the different animals, the bigger they are the more excited he gets. So we’re excited for him to see the giraffes, he loves birds too,” The Brocks said.

Overall, the Brocks are filled with haunting glee that there’s a family friendly event.

“We’re so thankful that they put on these types of events because when you have a 15 month old you’re always looking for fun ways to entertain him,” The Brocks said.

It’s not everyday you get to run into your favorite Disney Princess, but there is a small chance that you can at Boo in the Zoo. Cora and her twin sister Hadley, or should I say Belle and Elena made sure to attend Boo in the Zoo with their crowns in tow. The two ladies told me it took them a while to get ready for the big night.

“Mine is Belle and it has this cute little gem in the middle. I’m Elena and I have this pretty dress with a jewel,” Cora said.

The princesses said they love coming to Boo in the Zoo.

“We’ve been here before, only one time but now we’ve been here two times,” the two said.

And just like every Disney princess, the two are on the search for their furry sidekick.

" I really want to see the elephants because I like when they blow their trumpets and it makes a little noise,” Cora said.

“We really want to see all of the animals and we really like Halloween,” Hadley said.

Boo in the Zoo runs from 10/20-10/30 from 3-8pm.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.