CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bears roam downtown streets of Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The streets of downtown Asheville are usually filled with people but what about a family of bears?

For one man, he could not believe his eyes.

Rob Pieniak said he went hiking on Wednesday in hopes he would be able to see a bear. However, he was unlucky.

Later that night, Pieniak was dropping his friend off in downtown Asheville when he noticed something strange. When the friend got out of the car, at least five bears were spotted walking down the street.

Pieniak said he was so blown away he decided to get back into his car and follow the bears to get a closer look.

Groups of patrons joined in the disbelief and excitement and pulled out their cellphones to take photos.

“It was like they were shopping or looking for a bar,” said Pieniak. “They were probably looking for a sweet honey pot. It was exciting and quite comical to see them downtown.”

