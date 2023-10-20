Custom pet homes helping Upstate animals in need

FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details.
By Christy Waite
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Upstate architects and builders are participating in a one of a kind design competition aimed at keeping pets out of the shelter.

Decked out in tennis balls, see through walls, and two story cat condos, the extravagant and custom built pet homes will have your pet living in luxury. The homes are currently on display at the Hyatt in downtown Greenville until October 30. Every home sold will benefit Greenville County Animal Care’s mission of keeping families together.

Paula Church is the Community Relations Coordinator for Greenville County Animal Care and she says they are so blessed that their organization was selected as the beneficiary for the event.

Architect Chris Barker says his teams house was inspired by Greenville’s rich textile history. It’s a project that took countless hours to make and they are proud of the finished product. The homes are sure to be a staple piece for inside your home on yard. All the houses are currently being sold through a silent auction and if you would like more information on how to bid you can click Pet home auction.

