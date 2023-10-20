Deputies responding after suspect barricades himself inside Anderson Co. house

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are responding to a house along Severn Street after a suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside Thursday night.

Deputies said they responded to Severn Street for a domestic call just before 6:00 p.m.

According to deputies, when they arrived at the scene, the suspect refused to cooperate or leave the house, so negotiators and the SWAT teams responded to try and convince him to come out.

Deputies state that crews are still there working to resolve the situation. We will update this situation as officials release new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.