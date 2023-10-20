Deputies responding after suspect barricades himself inside Anderson Co. house

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are responding to a house along Severn Street after a suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside Thursday night.

Deputies said they responded to Severn Street for a domestic call just before 6:00 p.m.

According to deputies, when they arrived at the scene, the suspect refused to cooperate or leave the house, so negotiators and the SWAT teams responded to try and convince him to come out.

Deputies state that crews are still there working to resolve the situation. We will update this situation as officials release new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again
Generic school desk photo
‘Disgust, outrage’: Upstate student’s attorneys release statement on ‘incident’ with SRO
Terrance Robinson
Man charged with felony DUI following attempted traffic stop, turned chase
Bachman's Warbler
Bird discovered in SC considered extinct, US Fish and Wildlife Service says
Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case

Latest News

Shooting generic
Officers investigating after teenager injured during shooting in Gaffney
generic fire truck
1 injured, 1 trapped following collapse at construction site in Henderson Co.
Greenville Game of the Week
Greenville Game of the Week
Man Sentenced for Killing Law Enforcement
Man Sentenced for Killing Law Enforcement