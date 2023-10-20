Deputies searching for missing man from Greenville County

Christopher Jones
Christopher Jones(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Christopher Jones, a missing 37-year-old last seen earlier this month.

Deputies said Jones was last seen near League Road in Simpsonville on October 17 at around 9:30 p.m.

Deputies described Jones as five feet eleven inches tall and 175 pounds with brown hair. They added that he is an avid outdoorsman, and they believe he is traveling on foot.

Anyone with information regarding Jones is asked to contact the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again
The School District of Oconee County said a football player was airlifted from a Seneca High...
Player airlifted from Upstate high school football game
Generic earthquake graphic.
Earthquake reported near North Carolina, Virginia border
Bachman's Warbler
Bird discovered in SC considered extinct, US Fish and Wildlife Service says
William Bailey
Suspect who barricaded himself inside Anderson County home identified

Latest News

Generic police lights
5 charged following multiple overdoses in Rutherford County
WHNS - One-on-One with WNC Congressman
One-on-One with WNC Congressman
Tailgate Tour: St Joes @ Christ Church
Tailgate Tour: St Joes @ Christ Church
SLED Investigating Inmate Death
SLED Investigating Inmate Death