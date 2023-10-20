Deputies searching for missing man from Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Christopher Jones, a missing 37-year-old last seen earlier this month.

Deputies said Jones was last seen near League Road in Simpsonville on October 17 at around 9:30 p.m.

Deputies described Jones as five feet eleven inches tall and 175 pounds with brown hair. They added that he is an avid outdoorsman, and they believe he is traveling on foot.

Anyone with information regarding Jones is asked to contact the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.