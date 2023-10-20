First-of-its-kind K-9 officer sworn into Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a new puppy has been sworn in as a K-9 officer.

K-9 Officer Sully, a Goldendoodle, was was given the oath of office by Sheriff Mike Crenshaw and has become the first Therapy K-9 officer in the history of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Sully’s handler is Deputy Katrina Carter, who is a Victim Advocate.

Sully was donated by Jessica Henson in honor and memory of the late 10th Circuit Solicitor Chrissy Adams through the Oconee County Sheriff’s Foundation.

