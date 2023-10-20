Greenville board approves new pickleball complex near Unity Park

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced that the Design Review Board approved PKL Park Greenville during a meeting Thursday night.

Officials said the complex will be constructed across from Unity Park and include pickleball courts, two restaurants, open lawn seating and three 600-square-foot buildings.

According to officials, the project will take up 3.7 acres along Mayberry Street. They added that more than half of the property contains wetlands that will be preserved.

As part of the project, a nationally recognized recording studio, Mark V Recording Studio, will be restored. The Mark V Recording Studio recently became a local landmark following the approval of the Historic Review Board. Located near Unity Park, Mark V was a gospel studio and recording label from 1961 to 1990 with artists such as Grammy-award-winner Moses Dillard and Peabo Bryson. Officials stated that the restoration project will include an outdoor green space, public access to the area and the “Mark V Stage” for performances.

Officials haven’t released any other information about the complex. We will update this story as officials release new details.

