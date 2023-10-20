Greenville Co. store manager accused of stealing over $125,000 worth of lottery tickets

Dhruv Patel is accused of stealing lottery tickets.
Dhruv Patel is accused of stealing lottery tickets.(Laurens Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced that a man was recently charged for allegedly stealing over $125,000 worth of lottery tickets from a convenience store in Laurens.

Officials said 27-year-old Dhruv Patel of Greenville was charged with intent to defraud, counterfeit game tickets.

According to officials, from July 1 to September 30, Patel was managing the Dap Foods along N Harper Street in Laurens when he allegedly scanned and activated multiple packs of scratch-off lottery tickets without paying. Officials added that the tickets were worth a total of $135,228.43.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story if officials give new details.

